16105 NORTHFIELD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Designer Georgian, traditional beauty with contemporary flare. Moments from the Palisades Village and beach, this fantastic corner lot in the El Medio Bluffs offers three levels, seven bedrooms, office with custom built-ins, sun-filled living room and dining room, a spacious master suite with expansive deck and mountain views, and much more. The chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, private butler's pantry, 12-foot center island and eight-foot peninsula, opens to an oversized family room - perfect for entertaining. The lower level has a phenomenal entertainment area, direct exterior access, a kitchenette, and three bedrooms. This dream home has custom designer d~cor, high ceilings, solid white oak floors, double and triple crown moldings, gorgeous finishes, and impeccable attention to detail throughout. Enjoy the coastal lifestyle of the Palisades, with close proximity to high-end shopping, renowned restaurants, and the beach.