Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

16105 NORTHFIELD Street

16105 Northfield St · No Longer Available
Location

16105 Northfield St, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Designer Georgian, traditional beauty with contemporary flare. Moments from the Palisades Village and beach, this fantastic corner lot in the El Medio Bluffs offers three levels, seven bedrooms, office with custom built-ins, sun-filled living room and dining room, a spacious master suite with expansive deck and mountain views, and much more. The chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, private butler's pantry, 12-foot center island and eight-foot peninsula, opens to an oversized family room - perfect for entertaining. The lower level has a phenomenal entertainment area, direct exterior access, a kitchenette, and three bedrooms. This dream home has custom designer d~cor, high ceilings, solid white oak floors, double and triple crown moldings, gorgeous finishes, and impeccable attention to detail throughout. Enjoy the coastal lifestyle of the Palisades, with close proximity to high-end shopping, renowned restaurants, and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16105 NORTHFIELD Street have any available units?
16105 NORTHFIELD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16105 NORTHFIELD Street have?
Some of 16105 NORTHFIELD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16105 NORTHFIELD Street currently offering any rent specials?
16105 NORTHFIELD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16105 NORTHFIELD Street pet-friendly?
No, 16105 NORTHFIELD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16105 NORTHFIELD Street offer parking?
Yes, 16105 NORTHFIELD Street offers parking.
Does 16105 NORTHFIELD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16105 NORTHFIELD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16105 NORTHFIELD Street have a pool?
No, 16105 NORTHFIELD Street does not have a pool.
Does 16105 NORTHFIELD Street have accessible units?
No, 16105 NORTHFIELD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16105 NORTHFIELD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16105 NORTHFIELD Street has units with dishwashers.
