1610 VIEWMONT Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Standing guard over the celebrity-studded hills above the Sunset Strip, this stunning Modern Contemporary offers a perfect mix of a quintessential modern lifestyle and the feeling of being relaxed in a real architectural home. A brand new luxury remodel, done with superior finishes and attention to detail, made to combine an open kitchen design with a floor plan that moves you through all levels of the home while being surrounded by high ceilings and spectacular dramatic views. Featuring a stunning master suite with a huge walk-in closet, a high-end chef's kitchen, fireplaces on every floor, room for a pool, and an amazing top floor entertainment deck level that could also be another master suite or function as an exceptional production office with its own separate access option. Enjoy dining at the Chateau Marmont, shopping at Sunset Plaza, or an evening at home as the city turns itself into a shining crystal ball below you.