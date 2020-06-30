All apartments in Los Angeles
1610 VIEWMONT Drive

1610 Viewmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Viewmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Standing guard over the celebrity-studded hills above the Sunset Strip, this stunning Modern Contemporary offers a perfect mix of a quintessential modern lifestyle and the feeling of being relaxed in a real architectural home. A brand new luxury remodel, done with superior finishes and attention to detail, made to combine an open kitchen design with a floor plan that moves you through all levels of the home while being surrounded by high ceilings and spectacular dramatic views. Featuring a stunning master suite with a huge walk-in closet, a high-end chef's kitchen, fireplaces on every floor, room for a pool, and an amazing top floor entertainment deck level that could also be another master suite or function as an exceptional production office with its own separate access option. Enjoy dining at the Chateau Marmont, shopping at Sunset Plaza, or an evening at home as the city turns itself into a shining crystal ball below you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 VIEWMONT Drive have any available units?
1610 VIEWMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 VIEWMONT Drive have?
Some of 1610 VIEWMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 VIEWMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 VIEWMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 VIEWMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1610 VIEWMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1610 VIEWMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1610 VIEWMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 1610 VIEWMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 VIEWMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 VIEWMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1610 VIEWMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 1610 VIEWMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 VIEWMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 VIEWMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 VIEWMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.

