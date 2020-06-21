All apartments in Los Angeles
1609 Lomita Blvd

1609 Lomita Boulevard · (562) 822-9438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1609 Lomita Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 2 Bedroom - Good Location - Property Id: 291606

Nicely done 2 bedroom offers contemporary two-tone paint, easy care plank flooring in living spaces, new carpet in bedrooms. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and stove, separate dining space with ceiling fan. Off street parking for 1 vehicle, onsite laundry facilities, conveniently located on Lomita Blvd, close to shopping, schools, parks, freeways and much more. Call 310-386-5213 for more info or to schedule your tour -
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291606
Property Id 291606

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Lomita Blvd have any available units?
1609 Lomita Blvd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Lomita Blvd have?
Some of 1609 Lomita Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Lomita Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Lomita Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Lomita Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Lomita Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1609 Lomita Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Lomita Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1609 Lomita Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Lomita Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Lomita Blvd have a pool?
No, 1609 Lomita Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Lomita Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1609 Lomita Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Lomita Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Lomita Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
