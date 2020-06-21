1609 Lomita Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice 2 Bedroom - Good Location - Property Id: 291606



Nicely done 2 bedroom offers contemporary two-tone paint, easy care plank flooring in living spaces, new carpet in bedrooms. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and stove, separate dining space with ceiling fan. Off street parking for 1 vehicle, onsite laundry facilities, conveniently located on Lomita Blvd, close to shopping, schools, parks, freeways and much more. Call 310-386-5213 for more info or to schedule your tour -

No Pets Allowed



