Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

Great Lake Balboa location near schools ,park and freeway access! This corner property has an open and bright floor plan .Central A/C and Heat. Wood flooring. Kitchen features tiled counter tops and flooring with lots of storage. Two bedrooms and one full bath complement this property. Additional a driveway leads to a two car garage . Great value do not miss!!