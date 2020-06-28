1605 Armacost Avenue #203

Amenities
Open Sat 9/14 12:30-2pm Spacious Top Floor condo--2bed/2ba 907sq ft Wood floors--Washer/Dryer in unit Small pet welcome! - Open Sat 9/14 12:30-2pm
Wonderful condo in quiet West LA neighborhood near Bundy and Santa Monica Blvd Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer included and in the unit for your convenience.
TOP FLOOR
Extra large master with lots of closet space. Beautiful wood floors throughout. High-end ceiling fans.
Two updated full bathrooms with lots of custom features. Very private unit.
Must see!
This condo also offers:
**Two assigned tandem parking spaces--Gated
**Open concept floor plan--Higher ceilings
**washer/dryer/refrigerator included
**HOA, water and trash paid
**Gorgeous stone gas fireplace
**Convenient location walking distance to stores, restaurants, and transportation.
**Move-in ready!
**No outdoor storage
**One small pet considered with an additional deposit
Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365--Real Estate License number
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.
(RLNE5098121)