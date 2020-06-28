All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1605 Armacost Avenue #203
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

1605 Armacost Avenue #203

1605 Armacost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open Sat 9/14 12:30-2pm Spacious Top Floor condo--2bed/2ba 907sq ft Wood floors--Washer/Dryer in unit Small pet welcome! - Open Sat 9/14 12:30-2pm

Wonderful condo in quiet West LA neighborhood near Bundy and Santa Monica Blvd Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer included and in the unit for your convenience.

TOP FLOOR

Extra large master with lots of closet space. Beautiful wood floors throughout. High-end ceiling fans.

Two updated full bathrooms with lots of custom features. Very private unit.

Must see!

This condo also offers:

**Two assigned tandem parking spaces--Gated
**Open concept floor plan--Higher ceilings
**washer/dryer/refrigerator included
**HOA, water and trash paid
**Gorgeous stone gas fireplace
**Convenient location walking distance to stores, restaurants, and transportation.
**Move-in ready!
**No outdoor storage
**One small pet considered with an additional deposit

Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365--Real Estate License number

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5098121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 have any available units?
1605 Armacost Avenue #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 have?
Some of 1605 Armacost Avenue #203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Armacost Avenue #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 offers parking.
Does 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 have a pool?
No, 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 have accessible units?
No, 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Armacost Avenue #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
