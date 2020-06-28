1605 Armacost Avenue #203

Amenities

Open Sat 9/14 12:30-2pm Spacious Top Floor condo--2bed/2ba 907sq ft Wood floors--Washer/Dryer in unit Small pet welcome! - Open Sat 9/14 12:30-2pm



Wonderful condo in quiet West LA neighborhood near Bundy and Santa Monica Blvd Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer included and in the unit for your convenience.



TOP FLOOR



Extra large master with lots of closet space. Beautiful wood floors throughout. High-end ceiling fans.



Two updated full bathrooms with lots of custom features. Very private unit.



Must see!



This condo also offers:



**Two assigned tandem parking spaces--Gated

**Open concept floor plan--Higher ceilings

**washer/dryer/refrigerator included

**HOA, water and trash paid

**Gorgeous stone gas fireplace

**Convenient location walking distance to stores, restaurants, and transportation.

**Move-in ready!

**No outdoor storage

**One small pet considered with an additional deposit



Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com

BRE #00876365--Real Estate License number



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE5098121)