1602 N. Banning Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Wilmington. Corner Lot. All hardwood and tile floors throughout. Recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Completely remodeled bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups in hallway. Small outdoor space. Detached single car garage. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.



(RLNE5414053)