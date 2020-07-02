All apartments in Los Angeles
1602 N. Banning Blvd.
1602 N. Banning Blvd.

1602 North Banning Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1602 North Banning Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Wilmington. Corner Lot. All hardwood and tile floors throughout. Recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Completely remodeled bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups in hallway. Small outdoor space. Detached single car garage. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.

(RLNE5414053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 N. Banning Blvd. have any available units?
1602 N. Banning Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 N. Banning Blvd. have?
Some of 1602 N. Banning Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 N. Banning Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1602 N. Banning Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 N. Banning Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 N. Banning Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1602 N. Banning Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1602 N. Banning Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1602 N. Banning Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 N. Banning Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 N. Banning Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1602 N. Banning Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1602 N. Banning Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1602 N. Banning Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 N. Banning Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 N. Banning Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

