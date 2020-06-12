All apartments in Los Angeles
16012 Moorpark
16012 Moorpark

16012 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Location

16012 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Artistic designer taste and Luxury remodeled large 3 bedroom 2 bath single level unit with open Floor plan, Large patio off of dining area, Nice large Master bedroom. Remodeled kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets and granite counter-top,new faucets and new appliances ( Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Stove, and Microwave and Refrigerator). Remodeled bathrooms with a brand new vanity, new tub, new toilet, new tiles, new shower and new faucets. All doors are new, new flooring, reassessed lighting throughout the unit and so much more. central air. Secured building with pool, underground tandem parking. One block North of Ventura and East of Gaviota on a cul-de-sac street in a residential section of Encino, just one block from Ventura Blvd and minutes to freeways. Conveniently located near shopping, the Galleria and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16012 Moorpark have any available units?
16012 Moorpark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16012 Moorpark have?
Some of 16012 Moorpark's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16012 Moorpark currently offering any rent specials?
16012 Moorpark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16012 Moorpark pet-friendly?
No, 16012 Moorpark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16012 Moorpark offer parking?
Yes, 16012 Moorpark offers parking.
Does 16012 Moorpark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16012 Moorpark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16012 Moorpark have a pool?
Yes, 16012 Moorpark has a pool.
Does 16012 Moorpark have accessible units?
No, 16012 Moorpark does not have accessible units.
Does 16012 Moorpark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16012 Moorpark has units with dishwashers.
