16012 Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Artistic designer taste and Luxury remodeled large 3 bedroom 2 bath single level unit with open Floor plan, Large patio off of dining area, Nice large Master bedroom. Remodeled kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets and granite counter-top,new faucets and new appliances ( Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Stove, and Microwave and Refrigerator). Remodeled bathrooms with a brand new vanity, new tub, new toilet, new tiles, new shower and new faucets. All doors are new, new flooring, reassessed lighting throughout the unit and so much more. central air. Secured building with pool, underground tandem parking. One block North of Ventura and East of Gaviota on a cul-de-sac street in a residential section of Encino, just one block from Ventura Blvd and minutes to freeways. Conveniently located near shopping, the Galleria and restaurants.