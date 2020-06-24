1600 Spaulding Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Great 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom house in an excellent location.



This charming corner home was built in the 1930s and is about 1400 square feet.



There are hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room. The kitchen and bathrooms are updated.



There is a 42 inch flat screen in the living room, along with a DVD player.



There are queen size beds in each of the bedrooms and an air mattress provided for a 5th person.



There is off street parking in the driveway and also a garage



Just a short drive to Museum Row, Beverly Hills or the Grove.



PLEASE NOTE: THERE IS A $150 END OF STAY CLEANING FEE AND A $2,000 FULLY REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT.