Los Angeles, CA
1600 Spaulding Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1600 Spaulding Ave

1600 South Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1600 South Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom house in an excellent location.

This charming corner home was built in the 1930s and is about 1400 square feet.

There are hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room. The kitchen and bathrooms are updated.

There is a 42 inch flat screen in the living room, along with a DVD player.

There are queen size beds in each of the bedrooms and an air mattress provided for a 5th person.

There is off street parking in the driveway and also a garage

Just a short drive to Museum Row, Beverly Hills or the Grove.

PLEASE NOTE: THERE IS A $150 END OF STAY CLEANING FEE AND A $2,000 FULLY REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Spaulding Ave have any available units?
1600 Spaulding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Spaulding Ave have?
Some of 1600 Spaulding Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Spaulding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Spaulding Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Spaulding Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Spaulding Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1600 Spaulding Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Spaulding Ave offers parking.
Does 1600 Spaulding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Spaulding Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Spaulding Ave have a pool?
No, 1600 Spaulding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Spaulding Ave have accessible units?
No, 1600 Spaulding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Spaulding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Spaulding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
