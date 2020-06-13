All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1596 W 35th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1596 W 35th Pl
Last updated April 18 2019 at 3:44 PM

1596 W 35th Pl

1596 West 35th Place · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1596 West 35th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
With a location second to none, you will be in awe of all this house has to offer! Lots of windows throughout provides tons of natural light for a soothing ambiance. The living room features a charming window seat, luxurious beamed ceiling, and brick fireplace for you to cozy up next to. No matter where your destination is in Los Angeles, you will have quick and easy access as you are located next to multiple highways. 1 mile to USC can be very convenient for students while 5 miles to downtown L.A. and 12 miles to Santa Monica Beach is perfect for anyone looking to have some fun. So much is right at your fingertips, you will never be bored. Call us today to schedule your very own private showings! Available for a 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1596 W 35th Pl have any available units?
1596 W 35th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1596 W 35th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1596 W 35th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1596 W 35th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1596 W 35th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1596 W 35th Pl offer parking?
No, 1596 W 35th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1596 W 35th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1596 W 35th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1596 W 35th Pl have a pool?
No, 1596 W 35th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1596 W 35th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1596 W 35th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1596 W 35th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1596 W 35th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1596 W 35th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1596 W 35th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1596 W 35th Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity