1596 W 35th Pl

With a location second to none, you will be in awe of all this house has to offer! Lots of windows throughout provides tons of natural light for a soothing ambiance. The living room features a charming window seat, luxurious beamed ceiling, and brick fireplace for you to cozy up next to. No matter where your destination is in Los Angeles, you will have quick and easy access as you are located next to multiple highways. 1 mile to USC can be very convenient for students while 5 miles to downtown L.A. and 12 miles to Santa Monica Beach is perfect for anyone looking to have some fun. So much is right at your fingertips, you will never be bored. Call us today to schedule your very own private showings! Available for a 6 month lease.