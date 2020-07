1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 304, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to the Yosemite Apartments!



Eagle Rock has been one of the fastest growing areas on this side of Los Angeles! We have been active in renovating the building and the units to ensure good living.



The building is in a safe and peaceful location - great for families and couples! There is onsite laundry on multiple floors.



The unit includes:

-Includes an upstairs Loft

-Includes a balcony

-New Kitchen

-New Flooring/Paint

-2 Parking Space



Please reach out if you're interested! Would love to have you!



You may apply at: https://ajax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

17 unit apartment building