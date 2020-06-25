15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Highly upgraded home in Granada Hills! Enter into the "great room" and you will be instantly impressed by stunning hardwood floors, slate covered fireplace, and a glimpse into the custom kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous stone backsplash. There are two guest bedrooms which are serviced by a fully remodeled bathroom with custom tile and jetted tub. The master suite is located at the back of the house and features sliding doors to the backyard and a custom bath with stand up shower and separate jetted tub. There is central heat/air, recessed lighting throughout, dual-paned windows, and way too many upgrades to mention here. The property is surrounded by mature ficas trees to create privacy and the backyard features fresh sod and a covered patio which is perfect for enjoying those warm valley evenings. Do not miss this one or you will be severely disappointed when out looking for another!