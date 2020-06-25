All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard

15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Highly upgraded home in Granada Hills! Enter into the "great room" and you will be instantly impressed by stunning hardwood floors, slate covered fireplace, and a glimpse into the custom kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous stone backsplash. There are two guest bedrooms which are serviced by a fully remodeled bathroom with custom tile and jetted tub. The master suite is located at the back of the house and features sliding doors to the backyard and a custom bath with stand up shower and separate jetted tub. There is central heat/air, recessed lighting throughout, dual-paned windows, and way too many upgrades to mention here. The property is surrounded by mature ficas trees to create privacy and the backyard features fresh sod and a covered patio which is perfect for enjoying those warm valley evenings. Do not miss this one or you will be severely disappointed when out looking for another!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have any available units?
15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have?
Some of 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard offer parking?
No, 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15855 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College