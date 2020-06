1583 1/2 Ricardo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities

TWO STORY NEWER HOUSE FEATURING, A NEWER - HOUSE** 3 BEDROOMS,** 2.5 BATHS,, NEW OPEN KITCHEN WITH NEW CAESARSTONE COUNTER TOP, TILE FLOORING ON KITCHEN, LIVING, DINING ROOMS, BATHROOMS AND MASTER BEDROOM. TWO BEDROOMS HAVE LAMINATED FLOORING... JULIETTE BALCONIES, FRESHLY PAINTED . . . GORGEOUS VIEWS FROM THE BALCONY, VIEWS** VIEWS** VIEWS** , OUTDOOR DECK, LAUNDRY, AUTOMATIC PRIVATE ENTRANCE GATE...CLOSE TO DTLA, HOSPITAL, DID I MENTION WALKING DISTANCE FROM The Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. Easy access to freeways, 5 FWY, 10 FWY, 60 FWY, 101 FWY and 710 FWY