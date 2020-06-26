15807 Gault Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Van Nuys Home! Ready for July Move In! - SPACIOUS FAMILY LIVING - This Van Nuys home is beautiful and spacious both inside and out. This property consists of 4 well-proportioned bedrooms with ample closet space. The living room, formal dining room is extra spacious with the focal point of the living room being the stone fireplace. The built-in bar allows for easy entertaining. The kitchen has ample counter and cupboard space with breakfast nook. The extra bonus in this house is the upstairs loft with private bathroom and closet space. There are plenty of windows throughout the house that allows for natural sunlight. The backyard is well sized and is enclosed. There is a two car garage and large driveway. The home is located close to a full range of local amenities. This beautiful home will not be on the market long. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-7915 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. If you are interested in leasing this home, you may apply online at www.prellis.management.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4985625)