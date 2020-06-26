All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

15807 Gault Street

15807 Gault St · No Longer Available
Location

15807 Gault St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Van Nuys Home! Ready for July Move In! - SPACIOUS FAMILY LIVING - This Van Nuys home is beautiful and spacious both inside and out. This property consists of 4 well-proportioned bedrooms with ample closet space. The living room, formal dining room is extra spacious with the focal point of the living room being the stone fireplace. The built-in bar allows for easy entertaining. The kitchen has ample counter and cupboard space with breakfast nook. The extra bonus in this house is the upstairs loft with private bathroom and closet space. There are plenty of windows throughout the house that allows for natural sunlight. The backyard is well sized and is enclosed. There is a two car garage and large driveway. The home is located close to a full range of local amenities. This beautiful home will not be on the market long. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-7915 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. If you are interested in leasing this home, you may apply online at www.prellis.management.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4985625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15807 Gault Street have any available units?
15807 Gault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15807 Gault Street have?
Some of 15807 Gault Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15807 Gault Street currently offering any rent specials?
15807 Gault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15807 Gault Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15807 Gault Street is pet friendly.
Does 15807 Gault Street offer parking?
Yes, 15807 Gault Street offers parking.
Does 15807 Gault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15807 Gault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15807 Gault Street have a pool?
No, 15807 Gault Street does not have a pool.
Does 15807 Gault Street have accessible units?
No, 15807 Gault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15807 Gault Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15807 Gault Street does not have units with dishwashers.
