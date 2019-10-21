All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 26 2019

15770 Midwood Drive

15770 Midwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15770 Midwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous townhouse in prime Granada Hills. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, dining area with 1450+ sq. ft. Light and bright living room with tile flooring, balcony and an amazing view of the valley. Kitchen with tile counters, laminate flooring, dining area and it opens to a private patio perfect for entertainment and bar-be-ques. Master suite features attached bath, laminate flooring and spectacular valley view. Two additional bedrooms and hallway bath. Additional features include an attached 2 car garage with an additional private storage area, newer paint, central air and heat and great proximity to both the 405 and 5 freeways. This is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15770 Midwood Drive have any available units?
15770 Midwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15770 Midwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15770 Midwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15770 Midwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15770 Midwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15770 Midwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15770 Midwood Drive offers parking.
Does 15770 Midwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15770 Midwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15770 Midwood Drive have a pool?
No, 15770 Midwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15770 Midwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 15770 Midwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15770 Midwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15770 Midwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15770 Midwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15770 Midwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
