All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15746 MAGNOLIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15746 MAGNOLIA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15746 MAGNOLIA

15746 Magnolia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15746 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Great opportunity to lease one of the two homes on the same lot in good Encino location. Fabulous smart home new construction with 5 BR, 4 ~ Baths, spacious living/Family room Approx 2000 sqft and nice front yard with many fruit trees. There are 2 master suites with spacious bedrooms, great size kitchen with designer cabinetry and beautiful granite counter tops. There are top of the line plumbing fixtures and vanities, double sided windows, wood flooring, two air conditioning units, great closet space in each bedroom, recessed lighting throughout, Washer and dryer inside the home, there are beautiful and rooms shower stalls with designer tile work, sitting areas and rain and hand showers. Parking for 2 cars available on site and plenty of street parking is available. Desirable Encino location and walking distance to Ventura Blvd and to Freeways 101 and 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15746 MAGNOLIA have any available units?
15746 MAGNOLIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15746 MAGNOLIA have?
Some of 15746 MAGNOLIA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15746 MAGNOLIA currently offering any rent specials?
15746 MAGNOLIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15746 MAGNOLIA pet-friendly?
No, 15746 MAGNOLIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15746 MAGNOLIA offer parking?
Yes, 15746 MAGNOLIA offers parking.
Does 15746 MAGNOLIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15746 MAGNOLIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15746 MAGNOLIA have a pool?
No, 15746 MAGNOLIA does not have a pool.
Does 15746 MAGNOLIA have accessible units?
No, 15746 MAGNOLIA does not have accessible units.
Does 15746 MAGNOLIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15746 MAGNOLIA has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College