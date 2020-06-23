15746 MAGNOLIA

Amenities

Great opportunity to lease one of the two homes on the same lot in good Encino location. Fabulous smart home new construction with 5 BR, 4 ~ Baths, spacious living/Family room Approx 2000 sqft and nice front yard with many fruit trees. There are 2 master suites with spacious bedrooms, great size kitchen with designer cabinetry and beautiful granite counter tops. There are top of the line plumbing fixtures and vanities, double sided windows, wood flooring, two air conditioning units, great closet space in each bedroom, recessed lighting throughout, Washer and dryer inside the home, there are beautiful and rooms shower stalls with designer tile work, sitting areas and rain and hand showers. Parking for 2 cars available on site and plenty of street parking is available. Desirable Encino location and walking distance to Ventura Blvd and to Freeways 101 and 405.