Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

1574 N Avenue 47

1574 North Avenue 47 · No Longer Available
Location

1574 North Avenue 47, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Eagle Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Newly Remodeled, Spacious Living, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Absolutely gorgeous newly remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom located in Eagle Rock. Near shopping centers, parks, recreation center, fine dining and more!

- Bathroom Remodeled
- Brand New Plank Flooring in Living Room & Bedroom
- Ceiling Fan in Living Room & Bedroom
- Central A/C & Heat
- New Tile Floor in Kitchen & Bathroom
- Brand New Windows & Blinds
- New Crown Molding & Baseboard
- New Lighting throughout Unit
- In Unit Laundry Hook-Ups
- Convenient Parking
.....& much more!

Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
- No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4767085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1574 N Avenue 47 have any available units?
1574 N Avenue 47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1574 N Avenue 47 have?
Some of 1574 N Avenue 47's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1574 N Avenue 47 currently offering any rent specials?
1574 N Avenue 47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 N Avenue 47 pet-friendly?
No, 1574 N Avenue 47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1574 N Avenue 47 offer parking?
Yes, 1574 N Avenue 47 offers parking.
Does 1574 N Avenue 47 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1574 N Avenue 47 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 N Avenue 47 have a pool?
No, 1574 N Avenue 47 does not have a pool.
Does 1574 N Avenue 47 have accessible units?
No, 1574 N Avenue 47 does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 N Avenue 47 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1574 N Avenue 47 does not have units with dishwashers.
