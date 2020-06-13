1574 N Avenue 47

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly Remodeled, Spacious Living, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Absolutely gorgeous newly remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom located in Eagle Rock. Near shopping centers, parks, recreation center, fine dining and more!



- Bathroom Remodeled

- Brand New Plank Flooring in Living Room & Bedroom

- Ceiling Fan in Living Room & Bedroom

- Central A/C & Heat

- New Tile Floor in Kitchen & Bathroom

- Brand New Windows & Blinds

- New Crown Molding & Baseboard

- New Lighting throughout Unit

- In Unit Laundry Hook-Ups

- Convenient Parking

.....& much more!



Requirements:

- Minimum of 600 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

- No pets



(RLNE4767085)