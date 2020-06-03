15738 Valerio Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Front Unit For Rent (Please read the whole description) - This beautiful front unit, 3bd/1ba home is located close to the 405 and 101 freeways to make navigating the Valley a breeze. The home itself is surrounded by beautiful plants and multiple rose bushes that bring life to the property.



This home comes with new paint throughout, new light colored flooring, beautiful wood cabinetry and granite in the kitchen. Further, each room is equipped with a window A/C unit to keep you cool during the summer. This home is also adapted with new dual pane windows to help alleviate the heat and energy costs.



Appliances include: a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, and a stove.



Laundry is available on-site as well as tandem parking.



Please note that the laundry area is shared with the rear unit tenant. Also, the garage is not available/accessible for this rental.



Small indoor pets ok w/ a deposit.



The security deposit is based on credit and our application fee is $42 per applicant over 18 years of age. 1 year lease minimum. Security deposit minimum: $3,000



For showings please call or text Rick at: 818-355-2549



Listing provided by:

Rick Velasquez, Realtor and Property Supervisor

LRS Realty & Management, Inc.

DRE#01783509



*We are an Equal Housing provider and follow all Fair Housing laws*



(RLNE5881775)