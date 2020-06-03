All apartments in Los Angeles
15738 Valerio Street

15738 Valerio Street · (818) 355-2549
Location

15738 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15738 Valerio Street · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Front Unit For Rent (Please read the whole description) - This beautiful front unit, 3bd/1ba home is located close to the 405 and 101 freeways to make navigating the Valley a breeze. The home itself is surrounded by beautiful plants and multiple rose bushes that bring life to the property.

This home comes with new paint throughout, new light colored flooring, beautiful wood cabinetry and granite in the kitchen. Further, each room is equipped with a window A/C unit to keep you cool during the summer. This home is also adapted with new dual pane windows to help alleviate the heat and energy costs.

Appliances include: a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, and a stove.

Laundry is available on-site as well as tandem parking.

Please note that the laundry area is shared with the rear unit tenant. Also, the garage is not available/accessible for this rental.

Small indoor pets ok w/ a deposit.

The security deposit is based on credit and our application fee is $42 per applicant over 18 years of age. 1 year lease minimum. Security deposit minimum: $3,000

For showings please call or text Rick at: 818-355-2549

Listing provided by:
Rick Velasquez, Realtor and Property Supervisor
LRS Realty & Management, Inc.
DRE#01783509

*We are an Equal Housing provider and follow all Fair Housing laws*

(RLNE5881775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15738 Valerio Street have any available units?
15738 Valerio Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15738 Valerio Street have?
Some of 15738 Valerio Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15738 Valerio Street currently offering any rent specials?
15738 Valerio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15738 Valerio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15738 Valerio Street is pet friendly.
Does 15738 Valerio Street offer parking?
Yes, 15738 Valerio Street offers parking.
Does 15738 Valerio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15738 Valerio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15738 Valerio Street have a pool?
No, 15738 Valerio Street does not have a pool.
Does 15738 Valerio Street have accessible units?
No, 15738 Valerio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15738 Valerio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15738 Valerio Street has units with dishwashers.
