Amenities

garage gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful Corner house in the Heart of Encino, South of Ventura Blvd. Lovely open Floor Plan, Assessors says 3 bedrooms but home has 2 additional rooms that can be used as bedrooms (office or Gym). Circular Drive way and a 2 Car Garage. Backyard is very Private with many fruit trees and plenty of space for entertainment. Home has lots of character to it, very bright and welcoming.