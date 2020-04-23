15734 Hart Street Available 03/01/19 Nice Home In Lake Balboa - Nice 3 bedroom home with large bonus room and pool. Gated yard and 2 car garage. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. 2 1/2 baths. Large rooms.
FICO score above 675 only.
(RLNE3819680)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15734 Hart Street have any available units?
15734 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.