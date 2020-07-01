All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15733 Forge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15733 Forge
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

15733 Forge

15733 Forge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15733 Forge Place, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
We're a fun and friendly couple making available 1 bedroom suite in our 3 1/2 bedroom home. Great neighborhood. Near parks, shopping, malls, hospitals, movies, and restaurants, and close to 118, I-5, and I-405.
We have 2 dogs. Buddy (a real character! A young mix of lots of breeds) and Dolly (a sweet 15 year old Chihuahua.)
Your room is large 14 1/2' x 11 1/2' with high vaulting ceilings, and semi furnished. Includes: queen bed, dresser, large closet, in-room fridge and microwave, nightstand, 55" TV, bookcase, table lamp, bedside table, and large closet. It has bright natural lighting on both sides of the bedroom. Private bathroom suite, wood floors, private room at front of house. A/C and heat.
The house has solar power.
We're looking for 1 great tenant. Not just a good tenant, but someone exceptional.
Are you exceptional? Let's meet and if you are, come enjoy our abode.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15733 Forge have any available units?
15733 Forge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15733 Forge have?
Some of 15733 Forge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15733 Forge currently offering any rent specials?
15733 Forge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15733 Forge pet-friendly?
No, 15733 Forge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15733 Forge offer parking?
Yes, 15733 Forge offers parking.
Does 15733 Forge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15733 Forge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15733 Forge have a pool?
Yes, 15733 Forge has a pool.
Does 15733 Forge have accessible units?
No, 15733 Forge does not have accessible units.
Does 15733 Forge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15733 Forge has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College