15733 Forge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

We're a fun and friendly couple making available 1 bedroom suite in our 3 1/2 bedroom home. Great neighborhood. Near parks, shopping, malls, hospitals, movies, and restaurants, and close to 118, I-5, and I-405.

We have 2 dogs. Buddy (a real character! A young mix of lots of breeds) and Dolly (a sweet 15 year old Chihuahua.)

Your room is large 14 1/2' x 11 1/2' with high vaulting ceilings, and semi furnished. Includes: queen bed, dresser, large closet, in-room fridge and microwave, nightstand, 55" TV, bookcase, table lamp, bedside table, and large closet. It has bright natural lighting on both sides of the bedroom. Private bathroom suite, wood floors, private room at front of house. A/C and heat.

The house has solar power.

We're looking for 1 great tenant. Not just a good tenant, but someone exceptional.

Are you exceptional? Let's meet and if you are, come enjoy our abode.