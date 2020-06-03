All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1573 N Sunset Plaza Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1573 N Sunset Plaza Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Ultra modern custom-compound w/breathtaking city views nestled above the Sunset Strip. Smart house w/Crestron thru-out has formal entry leading to great room w/30-foot ceilings showcasing the south facing views. Open kitchen w/dual refrigerators, sinks, wine fridge & breakfast area! Great room leads you outside where you will find a salt-water infinity pool/spa w/cooling misters. Patio offers outdoor dining, lounge & fireplace. Take the stairs or elevator to the master suite that has private balcony, jetliner views, fireplace, walk-in closet, master bath w/heated floors, dual sinks, spa tub & a shower that overlooks the city. Entertainment at bottom level includes a custom mahogany bar with crispy cold ones on tap, 3 screen movie theater with additional TV's in the bar and washroom so you don't miss a beat, and an amazing gym completely updated along with massage table and heavy bag. All the ingredients needed for luxury loving in the Hollywood Hills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
No, 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
