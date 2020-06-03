1573 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub media room

Ultra modern custom-compound w/breathtaking city views nestled above the Sunset Strip. Smart house w/Crestron thru-out has formal entry leading to great room w/30-foot ceilings showcasing the south facing views. Open kitchen w/dual refrigerators, sinks, wine fridge & breakfast area! Great room leads you outside where you will find a salt-water infinity pool/spa w/cooling misters. Patio offers outdoor dining, lounge & fireplace. Take the stairs or elevator to the master suite that has private balcony, jetliner views, fireplace, walk-in closet, master bath w/heated floors, dual sinks, spa tub & a shower that overlooks the city. Entertainment at bottom level includes a custom mahogany bar with crispy cold ones on tap, 3 screen movie theater with additional TV's in the bar and washroom so you don't miss a beat, and an amazing gym completely updated along with massage table and heavy bag. All the ingredients needed for luxury loving in the Hollywood Hills!