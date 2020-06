Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Have great a stay at this spacious 1 bedroom in Mid-City Los Angeles. Ideal location with a neighborhood vibe that stays close to everything you need. A few neighborhood highlights include Venice and Pico Boulevards, both within walking distance and packed with eateries, shops, and entertainment. Culver City is just a few miles down the road and you are minutes from Downtown LA, where you just might bump into a celebrity or two.