All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1571 N Bundy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1571 N Bundy Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1571 N Bundy Dr

1571 South Bundy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1571 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
** 1 MONTH FREE RENT** This 6,500 sqft Home is located in a highly coveted neighborhood in the Brentwood area nestled in a private cul-de-sac off of Bundy Dr. Its architectural features include a grand foyer, 4-car garage, polished Marble Floors, exquisite Light Fixtures & Chandeliers, Decorative wrought iron stairwells with brass caps, wine cellar, fully landscaped backyard with a water curtain wall, spa, trellis, cut-glass fire pit and built-in barbeque. The home is pre-wired for CAT-5. The spacious floor plan gives way for a total of 5 Bedrooms, 6 Bathrooms, an office/den, and media room. The Master Suite is a dream offering such amenities as a retreat area, spacious walk-in closet, a master bath with a bidet and a steam unit in the shower. The gourmet kitchen is above showroom quality featuring granite countertops, a Sub- Zero refrigerator/freezer, Wolf stove, Miele dishwasher and microwave oven.
This upscale beauty is truly one of a kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 N Bundy Dr have any available units?
1571 N Bundy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1571 N Bundy Dr have?
Some of 1571 N Bundy Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 N Bundy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1571 N Bundy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 N Bundy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 N Bundy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1571 N Bundy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1571 N Bundy Dr offers parking.
Does 1571 N Bundy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 N Bundy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 N Bundy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1571 N Bundy Dr has a pool.
Does 1571 N Bundy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1571 N Bundy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 N Bundy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1571 N Bundy Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College