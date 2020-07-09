1571 N Bundy Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

** 1 MONTH FREE RENT** This 6,500 sqft Home is located in a highly coveted neighborhood in the Brentwood area nestled in a private cul-de-sac off of Bundy Dr. Its architectural features include a grand foyer, 4-car garage, polished Marble Floors, exquisite Light Fixtures & Chandeliers, Decorative wrought iron stairwells with brass caps, wine cellar, fully landscaped backyard with a water curtain wall, spa, trellis, cut-glass fire pit and built-in barbeque. The home is pre-wired for CAT-5. The spacious floor plan gives way for a total of 5 Bedrooms, 6 Bathrooms, an office/den, and media room. The Master Suite is a dream offering such amenities as a retreat area, spacious walk-in closet, a master bath with a bidet and a steam unit in the shower. The gourmet kitchen is above showroom quality featuring granite countertops, a Sub- Zero refrigerator/freezer, Wolf stove, Miele dishwasher and microwave oven.

This upscale beauty is truly one of a kind.