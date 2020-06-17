157 S Arden Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOW! Come live in style in this FABULOUS 4 BD 2 FULL BA and 2 1/2 BA house in the highly-desired LA Larchmont neighborhood. This 2-story home is the perfect recipe of well-preserved rustic character balanced by modern upgrades and features classic plantation shutters, decorative fireplace, a study/ library, central A/C, gleaming hardwood floors, and brand new paint throughout. This glamorous kitchen showcases brand new marble counters, bright floor-to-ceiling cabinets, and comes equipped with brand new appliances including a refrigerator, stainless-steel stove, and dishwasher. Enjoy a versatile room that opens up directly into the exclusive backyard for a breath of fresh air. Plenty of parking with a 1-car garage and long driveway. Washer dryer hookups included. Convenient to Marlborough School, Larchmont Village, Salt & Straw, Wilshire Country Club, Paramount Pictures, Pink's Hot Dogs, CGV Cinemas, The Wiltern, The Grove, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today! Note: Renter's insurance will be required with or without a pet.