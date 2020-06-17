All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 157 S Arden Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
157 S Arden Boulevard
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 PM

157 S Arden Boulevard

157 South Arden Boulevard · (310) 545-5269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

157 South Arden Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOW! Come live in style in this FABULOUS 4 BD 2 FULL BA and 2 1/2 BA house in the highly-desired LA Larchmont neighborhood. This 2-story home is the perfect recipe of well-preserved rustic character balanced by modern upgrades and features classic plantation shutters, decorative fireplace, a study/ library, central A/C, gleaming hardwood floors, and brand new paint throughout. This glamorous kitchen showcases brand new marble counters, bright floor-to-ceiling cabinets, and comes equipped with brand new appliances including a refrigerator, stainless-steel stove, and dishwasher. Enjoy a versatile room that opens up directly into the exclusive backyard for a breath of fresh air. Plenty of parking with a 1-car garage and long driveway. Washer dryer hookups included. Convenient to Marlborough School, Larchmont Village, Salt & Straw, Wilshire Country Club, Paramount Pictures, Pink's Hot Dogs, CGV Cinemas, The Wiltern, The Grove, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today! Note: Renter's insurance will be required with or without a pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 S Arden Boulevard have any available units?
157 S Arden Boulevard has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 S Arden Boulevard have?
Some of 157 S Arden Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 S Arden Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
157 S Arden Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 S Arden Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 S Arden Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 157 S Arden Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 157 S Arden Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 157 S Arden Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 S Arden Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 S Arden Boulevard have a pool?
No, 157 S Arden Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 157 S Arden Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 157 S Arden Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 157 S Arden Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 S Arden Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 157 S Arden Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Magnolia Terrace
14520 Magnolia Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity