1564 Carmona Ave Upper
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1564 Carmona Ave Upper

1564 Carmona Avenue · (424) 239-8003
Location

1564 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Upper · Avail. Aug 1

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 PICFAIR VILLAGE! Pico/Carmona - Duplex - Property Id: 297428

Virtual tour links provided upon request via email or text.

Due to social distancing, in person showings will need to be planned in advance.

NEWLY RENOVATED traditional style duplex (Owners Upper Unit) located just South of Pico on Carmona in trendy Picfair Village. This unit has tons of natural light from 18 windows throughout the house and boasts 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, + bonus office area, 1 car garage and a large shared backyard setting and patio completely surrounded by 22 foot high ficus trees. The entire driveway comes with this unit for off street parking. This is the first time this unit has been on the market since 2014.

Great neighborhood in the heart of Mid-City Los Angeles minutes from West Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Century City, The Grove, etc...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297428
Property Id 297428

(RLNE5847204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 Carmona Ave Upper have any available units?
1564 Carmona Ave Upper has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1564 Carmona Ave Upper have?
Some of 1564 Carmona Ave Upper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 Carmona Ave Upper currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Carmona Ave Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 Carmona Ave Upper pet-friendly?
No, 1564 Carmona Ave Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1564 Carmona Ave Upper offer parking?
Yes, 1564 Carmona Ave Upper does offer parking.
Does 1564 Carmona Ave Upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1564 Carmona Ave Upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 Carmona Ave Upper have a pool?
No, 1564 Carmona Ave Upper does not have a pool.
Does 1564 Carmona Ave Upper have accessible units?
No, 1564 Carmona Ave Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 Carmona Ave Upper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1564 Carmona Ave Upper has units with dishwashers.
