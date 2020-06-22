1564 Carmona Ave Upper

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 PICFAIR VILLAGE! Pico/Carmona - Duplex - Property Id: 297428



Virtual tour links provided upon request via email or text.



Due to social distancing, in person showings will need to be planned in advance.



NEWLY RENOVATED traditional style duplex (Owners Upper Unit) located just South of Pico on Carmona in trendy Picfair Village. This unit has tons of natural light from 18 windows throughout the house and boasts 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, + bonus office area, 1 car garage and a large shared backyard setting and patio completely surrounded by 22 foot high ficus trees. The entire driveway comes with this unit for off street parking. This is the first time this unit has been on the market since 2014.



Great neighborhood in the heart of Mid-City Los Angeles minutes from West Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Century City, The Grove, etc...

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297428

Property Id 297428



(RLNE5847204)