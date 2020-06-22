15610 Moorpark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

One of the best locations in the heart of Encino! This tri-level corner unit (1,793) offers: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a two car garage and has been recently updated with brand new laminated flooring, recessed lighting and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan with formal living room and dining area great for entertaining. The spacious living room features a gas fireplace, sliding doors that boasts lots of natural lighting and lead to a private patio area. The kitchen has it all with new cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Extra large master suite features high vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, plantation shutters, gas fireplace along with walk-in closet. In the ample master bathroom you will find both a bathtub and separate shower, dual sinks including another walk-in closet. As an added BONUS this unit has its own laundry room with washer and dryer for your convenience with lots of storage. Located near Ventura Blvd, easy access to 405/101 freeways, public transportation, shops (Sherman Oaks Galleria) and restaurants.