All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15610 Moorpark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15610 Moorpark Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15610 Moorpark Street

15610 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15610 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
One of the best locations in the heart of Encino! This tri-level corner unit (1,793) offers: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a two car garage and has been recently updated with brand new laminated flooring, recessed lighting and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan with formal living room and dining area great for entertaining. The spacious living room features a gas fireplace, sliding doors that boasts lots of natural lighting and lead to a private patio area. The kitchen has it all with new cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Extra large master suite features high vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, plantation shutters, gas fireplace along with walk-in closet. In the ample master bathroom you will find both a bathtub and separate shower, dual sinks including another walk-in closet. As an added BONUS this unit has its own laundry room with washer and dryer for your convenience with lots of storage. Located near Ventura Blvd, easy access to 405/101 freeways, public transportation, shops (Sherman Oaks Galleria) and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15610 Moorpark Street have any available units?
15610 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15610 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 15610 Moorpark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15610 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
15610 Moorpark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15610 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 15610 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15610 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 15610 Moorpark Street does offer parking.
Does 15610 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15610 Moorpark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15610 Moorpark Street have a pool?
No, 15610 Moorpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 15610 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 15610 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15610 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15610 Moorpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College