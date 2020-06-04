15609 Milky Way

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in San Fernando Valley Great location in a small gated community is near the freeway with nearby shopping centers and restaurants. Our unit has newly installed carpet. The unit is equipped with centralized air conditioner/heater, in-unit washer and dryer, and refrigerator. Includes an attached 2-car garage. Tenant is responsible for Electric, Water, and Gas. HOA takes care of the lawn. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Credit check and background check required.