All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15609 Milky Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15609 Milky Way
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

15609 Milky Way

15609 Milky Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15609 Milky Way, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in San Fernando Valley Great location in a small gated community is near the freeway with nearby shopping centers and restaurants. Our unit has newly installed carpet. The unit is equipped with centralized air conditioner/heater, in-unit washer and dryer, and refrigerator. Includes an attached 2-car garage. Tenant is responsible for Electric, Water, and Gas. HOA takes care of the lawn. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Credit check and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15609 Milky Way have any available units?
15609 Milky Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15609 Milky Way have?
Some of 15609 Milky Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15609 Milky Way currently offering any rent specials?
15609 Milky Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15609 Milky Way pet-friendly?
No, 15609 Milky Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15609 Milky Way offer parking?
Yes, 15609 Milky Way offers parking.
Does 15609 Milky Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15609 Milky Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15609 Milky Way have a pool?
No, 15609 Milky Way does not have a pool.
Does 15609 Milky Way have accessible units?
No, 15609 Milky Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15609 Milky Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15609 Milky Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College