Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:20 PM

15573 BRIARWOOD Drive

15573 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15573 Briarwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This stunning Mid-Century Architectural home is a true gem and a rare lease opportunity in Los Angeles! Built by award-winning and renowned FAIA architect Edward H. Fickett, this three-bedroom, two-bath home boasts incredible floor to ceiling windows, sophisticated, light & airy renovations & designer furnishings, that perfectly compliment the open floor plan leading to the outdoor pool & private grounds with panoramic city, valley & canyon views! All of these create the ultimate, quintessential indoor-outdoor California living experience and a phenomenal place for entertaining. Convenient access to 405, 101 & Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive have any available units?
15573 BRIARWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive have?
Some of 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15573 BRIARWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15573 BRIARWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

