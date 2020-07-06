15573 BRIARWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This stunning Mid-Century Architectural home is a true gem and a rare lease opportunity in Los Angeles! Built by award-winning and renowned FAIA architect Edward H. Fickett, this three-bedroom, two-bath home boasts incredible floor to ceiling windows, sophisticated, light & airy renovations & designer furnishings, that perfectly compliment the open floor plan leading to the outdoor pool & private grounds with panoramic city, valley & canyon views! All of these create the ultimate, quintessential indoor-outdoor California living experience and a phenomenal place for entertaining. Convenient access to 405, 101 & Westside.