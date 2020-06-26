15573 BRIARWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This stunning Mid-Century Architectural home is a true gem and a rare lease opportunity in Los Angeles! Built by award winning and renowned FAIA architect Edward H. Fickett, this three bedroom, two bath home boasts incredible floor to ceiling windows, sophisticated, light & airy renovations & designer furnishings, that perfectly compliment the open floor plan leading to the outdoor pool & private grounds with panoramic city, valley & canyon views! All of these create the ultimate, quintessential indoor-outdoor California living experience and a phenomenal place for entertaining. Convenient access to 405, 101 & West side.