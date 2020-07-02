All apartments in Los Angeles
1556 W. 227th Street

1556 West 227th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1556 West 227th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright newly remodeled unit with new luxury vinyl planks. Fresh two-tone paint and new lighting throughout. Kitchen comes with new Quartz counter tops, New appliances and tiled backsplash. Bathroom is completely remodeled. Pictures used for this listing are of actual unit, Must See!! Schedule your appointment today via www.jamico.com Small property with only six units. Close to freeway access and shopping. 4 Inch Base Boards Large Bedrooms Quartz Range Recently Remodeled Vinyl Planks Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 W. 227th Street have any available units?
1556 W. 227th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1556 W. 227th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1556 W. 227th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 W. 227th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1556 W. 227th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1556 W. 227th Street offer parking?
No, 1556 W. 227th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1556 W. 227th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 W. 227th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 W. 227th Street have a pool?
No, 1556 W. 227th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1556 W. 227th Street have accessible units?
No, 1556 W. 227th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 W. 227th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1556 W. 227th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1556 W. 227th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1556 W. 227th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
