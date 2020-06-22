15544 DEL GADO Drive

Amenities

JUST REDUCED: Beautiful & well-maintained 2,800 square foot family cottage on an Oak covered hill. This 4 bedrm, 2 ~ bath home is located in Sherman Oaks within a sought after enclave SOUTH of Ventura Boulevard. This single story custom home features an open floor plan that incorporates a large living/dining area & an eat-in Cook's Kitchen, all with high, exposed beam ceilings, a grand fireplace, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry & a pizza oven. The luxurious master bedroom suite has a newly renovated, master bath & a large fireplace. The lot is large, diverse & beautiful! The park-like grounds contain ample space for outdoor entertaining & offer a lush, private retreat that includes mature landscaping on a 1/2 acre. The grounds include an outdoor firepl, BBQ area, a rock waterfall & a putting green. Other features of this fantastic family home include central HVAC, laundry rm, burglar alarm, whole house audio & a standalone two car garage with storerm.