Los Angeles, CA
15544 DEL GADO Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15544 DEL GADO Drive

15544 W Del Gado Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15544 W Del Gado Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
JUST REDUCED: Beautiful & well-maintained 2,800 square foot family cottage on an Oak covered hill. This 4 bedrm, 2 ~ bath home is located in Sherman Oaks within a sought after enclave SOUTH of Ventura Boulevard. This single story custom home features an open floor plan that incorporates a large living/dining area & an eat-in Cook's Kitchen, all with high, exposed beam ceilings, a grand fireplace, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry & a pizza oven. The luxurious master bedroom suite has a newly renovated, master bath & a large fireplace. The lot is large, diverse & beautiful! The park-like grounds contain ample space for outdoor entertaining & offer a lush, private retreat that includes mature landscaping on a 1/2 acre. The grounds include an outdoor firepl, BBQ area, a rock waterfall & a putting green. Other features of this fantastic family home include central HVAC, laundry rm, burglar alarm, whole house audio & a standalone two car garage with storerm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15544 DEL GADO Drive have any available units?
15544 DEL GADO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15544 DEL GADO Drive have?
Some of 15544 DEL GADO Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15544 DEL GADO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15544 DEL GADO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15544 DEL GADO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15544 DEL GADO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15544 DEL GADO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15544 DEL GADO Drive does offer parking.
Does 15544 DEL GADO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15544 DEL GADO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15544 DEL GADO Drive have a pool?
No, 15544 DEL GADO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15544 DEL GADO Drive have accessible units?
No, 15544 DEL GADO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15544 DEL GADO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15544 DEL GADO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
