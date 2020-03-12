All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15532 Leadwell Street

15532 W Leadwell St · No Longer Available
Location

15532 W Leadwell St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Front Unit of a Beautiful Van Nuys Home - Great opportunity to rent this charming single level newly remodeled family property located in desirable Van Nuys neighborhood.
Property features open floor plan with two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, grassy front yard and laundry room.

A bright and spacious living room and dining area with large windows and new floors, open into a gorgeous kitchen with rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Both bedrooms have new floors throughout and good size closets.
Other features include recessed lights, brand new interior & exterior paint, upgraded windows, new designer hardware/fixtures and much more.

The home is located close to public transportation, restaurants and shops, easy access to freeways.
One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Call George at 818-304-4880
Lic # 01705185
RPM South SFV
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE4559233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15532 Leadwell Street have any available units?
15532 Leadwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15532 Leadwell Street have?
Some of 15532 Leadwell Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15532 Leadwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
15532 Leadwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15532 Leadwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15532 Leadwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street offer parking?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street have a pool?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street have accessible units?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
