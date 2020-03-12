15532 Leadwell Street

Amenities

Excellent 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Front Unit of a Beautiful Van Nuys Home - Great opportunity to rent this charming single level newly remodeled family property located in desirable Van Nuys neighborhood.

Property features open floor plan with two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, grassy front yard and laundry room.



A bright and spacious living room and dining area with large windows and new floors, open into a gorgeous kitchen with rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Both bedrooms have new floors throughout and good size closets.

Other features include recessed lights, brand new interior & exterior paint, upgraded windows, new designer hardware/fixtures and much more.



The home is located close to public transportation, restaurants and shops, easy access to freeways.

One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Call George at 818-304-4880

Lic # 01705185

RPM South SFV

We follow all fair housing laws



