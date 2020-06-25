1553 4TH Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful one bed, one bath located in the heart of LA, near Mid-City, close to public transportation and the 10 freeway. Accessibility to the freeway affords an easy commute to the Westside, Downtown, Hollywood and Beach Cities. Close to the Crenshaw/LAX Metro Rail and USC. Just a short drive to Koreatown and Melrose/Fairfax District and many of LA's best restaurants, cafes and bars! This one bedroom apartment is bright and spacious. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plus ample storage and counter space. AC/heat in unit. Coin operated laundry on site. No parking. Come and see it today!