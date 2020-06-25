All apartments in Los Angeles
1553 4TH Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

1553 4TH Avenue

1553 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1553 4th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful one bed, one bath located in the heart of LA, near Mid-City, close to public transportation and the 10 freeway. Accessibility to the freeway affords an easy commute to the Westside, Downtown, Hollywood and Beach Cities. Close to the Crenshaw/LAX Metro Rail and USC. Just a short drive to Koreatown and Melrose/Fairfax District and many of LA's best restaurants, cafes and bars! This one bedroom apartment is bright and spacious. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plus ample storage and counter space. AC/heat in unit. Coin operated laundry on site. No parking. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 4TH Avenue have any available units?
1553 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1553 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 1553 4TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1553 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1553 4TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1553 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1553 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1553 4TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1553 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 4TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1553 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1553 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1553 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1553 4TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
