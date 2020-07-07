15529 Moorpark St #4

Amenities

On the border of Sherman Oaks and Encino and right off of Ventura Blvd., this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is location perfection! Pristine original hardwood floors lead you into the bright living room, which is open to the quaint dining space. The kitchen has stunning marble flooring with a gorgeous inlay and truly amazing Ash veneer wood cabinetry. The stainless steel appliances are top of the line and brand new...including a dishwasher! The bedroom is light, bright, and airy. Plus, the unit has LED recessed lighting, an A/C unit, and Washer/Dryer on site. This home is sure to check off all your boxes! When you're finally ready to venture out, Ventura Blvd. is waiting with the best of the best! Enjoy brunch around the corner at Le Pain Quotidien, or revel in the fact that you are minutes from Whole Foods, the Galleria, Arclight theater, and the finest restaurants and conveniences the Valley has to offer. There is so much to explore! All that’s missing is you. Come on, are you moving in yet? FEATURESAvailable Now! Encino Approx 700 sqft Upper Corner Unit Tons of Natural Light One Bedroom One Bath Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring in Living Room and Bedroom Marble Flooring in Kitchen and Dining Space Tile Flooring in Bathroom Brand New Stove-Top Oven On-Site Washer/Dryer - Coin Central A/C and Heat Two Tandem Parking Spaces - Driveway Will Consider Pet - With additional deposit DETAILSAvailable Now Owner Pays Water, Trash and Gardening, Tenant pays all other Utilities Two Tandem Parking Spaces - Driveway Pets considered with additional deposit Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval- Deposit is same amount as one month’s rent)