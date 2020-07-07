All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

15529 Moorpark St #4

15529 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

15529 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
On the border of Sherman Oaks and Encino and right off of Ventura Blvd., this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is location perfection! Pristine original hardwood floors lead you into the bright living room, which is open to the quaint dining space. The kitchen has stunning marble flooring with a gorgeous inlay and truly amazing Ash veneer wood cabinetry. The stainless steel appliances are top of the line and brand new...including a dishwasher! The bedroom is light, bright, and airy. Plus, the unit has LED recessed lighting, an A/C unit, and Washer/Dryer on site. This home is sure to check off all your boxes! When you're finally ready to venture out, Ventura Blvd. is waiting with the best of the best! Enjoy brunch around the corner at Le Pain Quotidien, or revel in the fact that you are minutes from Whole Foods, the Galleria, Arclight theater, and the finest restaurants and conveniences the Valley has to offer. There is so much to explore! All that&rsquo;s missing is you. Come on, are you moving in yet? FEATURESAvailable Now! Encino Approx 700 sqft Upper Corner Unit Tons of Natural Light One Bedroom One Bath Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring in Living Room and Bedroom Marble Flooring in Kitchen and Dining Space Tile Flooring in Bathroom Brand New Stove-Top Oven On-Site Washer/Dryer - Coin Central A/C and Heat Two Tandem Parking Spaces - Driveway Will Consider Pet - With additional deposit DETAILSAvailable Now Owner Pays Water, Trash and Gardening, Tenant pays all other Utilities Two Tandem Parking Spaces - Driveway Pets considered with additional deposit Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval- Deposit is same amount as one month&rsquo;s rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15529 Moorpark St #4 have any available units?
15529 Moorpark St #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15529 Moorpark St #4 have?
Some of 15529 Moorpark St #4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15529 Moorpark St #4 currently offering any rent specials?
15529 Moorpark St #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15529 Moorpark St #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15529 Moorpark St #4 is pet friendly.
Does 15529 Moorpark St #4 offer parking?
Yes, 15529 Moorpark St #4 offers parking.
Does 15529 Moorpark St #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15529 Moorpark St #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15529 Moorpark St #4 have a pool?
No, 15529 Moorpark St #4 does not have a pool.
Does 15529 Moorpark St #4 have accessible units?
No, 15529 Moorpark St #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 15529 Moorpark St #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15529 Moorpark St #4 has units with dishwashers.

