Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to PicFair Village. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on the first floor in a triplex has hardwood floors, inside private laundry, new refrigerator, microwave, portable A/C unit, ceiling fan, and new blinds is located on a quiet street. Very clean unit with nice, quiet neighbors and caring owner. Plenty of street parking. Water and gardener paid. Approximately 800 sq ft. Small pet considered.