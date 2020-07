Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Renovated Unfurnished House Near CSUN - Property Id: 316645



Spacious Living room,Kitchen and 2Bedroom + 2 Bathroom and a bonus breakfast room with built in shelves . It has a washer and dryer hook up inside of the House. It is located in a very quiet location and in close proximity to CSUN at Northridge. It has a large two carport in front of the house with a private entry to the property. Front of the house a nice big garden and a small cozy fenced backyard at the back of the house.

The house has recently renovated and completely painted . The house is facing to Plummer Street and located on the west of Sepulveda Blvd. at North Hills close to Northridge. Wood parquet floors at Living room and at the master bedroom. Nice size able kitchen with dining possibilities at the front with lots of closets all around the interior of the unfurnished house.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/15516-plummer-street-north-hills-ca-unit-a/316645

Property Id 316645



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5958528)