1551 W 221st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

WELCOME TO THE TROPICAL PARADISE HOUSE!!! This incredible TORRANCE P.O. Single Family Home is ready for immediate occupancy. This fully upgraded home is on a HUGE LOT and totally turnkey. This home can be leased partially furnished or unfurnished. The spacious backyard is better than a tropical park and ready for relaxing outdoors with a covered patio and Bar-Entertaining area second to none. DO NOT DELAY-This One Will Not Last Long... BBQ, washer & dryer & refrigerator are included without warranty. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open kitchen & center island, living room, dining area, fireplace, ceiling fans, off street parking and so much more... PLEASE NOTE THAT THE OWNER MAINTAINS A SMALL UNIT BEYOND THE FENCE AT THE REAR OF THE PROPERTY AND WILL OCCUPY IT FROM TIME TO TIME!