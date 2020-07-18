All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1551 W 221st Street

1551 West 221st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1551 West 221st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
WELCOME TO THE TROPICAL PARADISE HOUSE!!! This incredible TORRANCE P.O. Single Family Home is ready for immediate occupancy. This fully upgraded home is on a HUGE LOT and totally turnkey. This home can be leased partially furnished or unfurnished. The spacious backyard is better than a tropical park and ready for relaxing outdoors with a covered patio and Bar-Entertaining area second to none. DO NOT DELAY-This One Will Not Last Long... BBQ, washer & dryer & refrigerator are included without warranty. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open kitchen & center island, living room, dining area, fireplace, ceiling fans, off street parking and so much more... PLEASE NOTE THAT THE OWNER MAINTAINS A SMALL UNIT BEYOND THE FENCE AT THE REAR OF THE PROPERTY AND WILL OCCUPY IT FROM TIME TO TIME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 W 221st Street have any available units?
1551 W 221st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 W 221st Street have?
Some of 1551 W 221st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 W 221st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1551 W 221st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 W 221st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1551 W 221st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1551 W 221st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1551 W 221st Street offers parking.
Does 1551 W 221st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 W 221st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 W 221st Street have a pool?
No, 1551 W 221st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1551 W 221st Street have accessible units?
No, 1551 W 221st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 W 221st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 W 221st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
