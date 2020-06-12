All apartments in Los Angeles
15506 Del Gado Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

15506 Del Gado Drive

15506 W Del Gado Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15506 W Del Gado Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous traditional gated and private home located in a very desirable Royal Wood neighborhood. Freshly painted and remodeled, gourmet cook's kitchen offers Viking refrigerator and stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to a spacious family room with breakfast are, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows throughout. Large living room with cozy fireplace and formal dining area great for entertaining. Master suite has luxurious remodeled master bath with double sink vanity and a walk in closet. Gleaming hardwood floors, light and bright. Beautiful yard. Easy access to 405 and 101 freeways and the west side. Property is listed also for sale for $1,399.000. Call listing agent for more details. AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15506 Del Gado Drive have any available units?
15506 Del Gado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15506 Del Gado Drive have?
Some of 15506 Del Gado Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15506 Del Gado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15506 Del Gado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15506 Del Gado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15506 Del Gado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15506 Del Gado Drive offer parking?
No, 15506 Del Gado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15506 Del Gado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15506 Del Gado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15506 Del Gado Drive have a pool?
No, 15506 Del Gado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15506 Del Gado Drive have accessible units?
No, 15506 Del Gado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15506 Del Gado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15506 Del Gado Drive has units with dishwashers.
