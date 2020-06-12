15506 Del Gado Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous traditional gated and private home located in a very desirable Royal Wood neighborhood. Freshly painted and remodeled, gourmet cook's kitchen offers Viking refrigerator and stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to a spacious family room with breakfast are, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows throughout. Large living room with cozy fireplace and formal dining area great for entertaining. Master suite has luxurious remodeled master bath with double sink vanity and a walk in closet. Gleaming hardwood floors, light and bright. Beautiful yard. Easy access to 405 and 101 freeways and the west side. Property is listed also for sale for $1,399.000. Call listing agent for more details. AVAILABLE NOW.