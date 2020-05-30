1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool elevator furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool lobby

Distinctly different, Hollywood Proper Residences is a limited collection of new stunning furnished and unfurnished luxury residences for lease. Each home is custom-designed by international style icon Kelly Wearstler and fully-serviced by Proper Hospitality, seamlessly merging Hollywood glamour with the uncompromising services of a boutique hotel. This completely stunning 2 bed 2 bath luxury home is spacious and located on 20th floor - the highest floor in the building offering jetliner views across LA. With panoramic city and ocean views, a rooftop pool and deck bar, an oversized gym, and restaurant/bar adjacent to the lobby; Hollywood Proper offers a fully- immersive living experience in the heart of Columbia Square - Hollywood's innovative new dining, office and entertainment experience.