All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue

1550 El Centro Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1550 El Centro Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
lobby
Distinctly different, Hollywood Proper Residences is a limited collection of new stunning furnished and unfurnished luxury residences for lease. Each home is custom-designed by international style icon Kelly Wearstler and fully-serviced by Proper Hospitality, seamlessly merging Hollywood glamour with the uncompromising services of a boutique hotel. This completely stunning 2 bed 2 bath luxury home is spacious and located on 20th floor - the highest floor in the building offering jetliner views across LA. With panoramic city and ocean views, a rooftop pool and deck bar, an oversized gym, and restaurant/bar adjacent to the lobby; Hollywood Proper offers a fully- immersive living experience in the heart of Columbia Square - Hollywood's innovative new dining, office and entertainment experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue have any available units?
1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue have?
Some of 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue offer parking?
No, 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue has a pool.
Does 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 North EL CENTRO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College