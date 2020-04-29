15495 MILLDALE Drive

Amenities

Designer-done retreat located on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Bel Air. This stunning three-bedroom contemporary home has the option to come fully furnished ($13,500/mo) and is move-in ready. With an open floor plan, it has been completely renovated and features high ceilings, recessed lighting throughout, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances. Big windows and glass sliding doors throughout open to the amazing outdoor spaces surrounding the home for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Outside, is a large yard with amazing space for entertaining, lush landscaping, salt water pool with Baja shelf, fire pit, and more. Additional highlights include a Sonos system, Marantz stereo system, indoor Bowers and Wilkins Tower Speakers, outdoors speakers, alarm system, tank-less water heater, and 2-car garage. This property is both private as well as an entertainer's dream and is centrally located, close to some of the best private schools that LA has to offer. Available Aug 1.