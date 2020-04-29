All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

15495 MILLDALE Drive

15495 Milldale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15495 Milldale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Designer-done retreat located on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Bel Air. This stunning three-bedroom contemporary home has the option to come fully furnished ($13,500/mo) and is move-in ready. With an open floor plan, it has been completely renovated and features high ceilings, recessed lighting throughout, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances. Big windows and glass sliding doors throughout open to the amazing outdoor spaces surrounding the home for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Outside, is a large yard with amazing space for entertaining, lush landscaping, salt water pool with Baja shelf, fire pit, and more. Additional highlights include a Sonos system, Marantz stereo system, indoor Bowers and Wilkins Tower Speakers, outdoors speakers, alarm system, tank-less water heater, and 2-car garage. This property is both private as well as an entertainer's dream and is centrally located, close to some of the best private schools that LA has to offer. Available Aug 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15495 MILLDALE Drive have any available units?
15495 MILLDALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15495 MILLDALE Drive have?
Some of 15495 MILLDALE Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15495 MILLDALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15495 MILLDALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15495 MILLDALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15495 MILLDALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15495 MILLDALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15495 MILLDALE Drive offers parking.
Does 15495 MILLDALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15495 MILLDALE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15495 MILLDALE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15495 MILLDALE Drive has a pool.
Does 15495 MILLDALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15495 MILLDALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15495 MILLDALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15495 MILLDALE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
