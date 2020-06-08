1549 4th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

You will love this cozy newly renovated rear apartment unit located in the heart of LA, near Mid-City close to public transportation and the 10 freeway.



- Accessibility to the freeway affords an easy commute to the Westside, Downtown, Hollywood and Beach Cities. Close to the Crenshaw / LAX Metro Rail and USC.



- Just a short drive to Koreatown and Melrose / Fairfax District. This charming property is less than a mile away from the trendy 'Midtown Crossing' with grocery, banking, postal and many other retail shops and restaurants.



Features:

- Beautiful, newly installed flooring throughout.

- Spacious Living Room with a lot of natural light.

- Dining area with custom built-in cabinetry.

- Nice Bedroom with ample closet space.

- New window coverings throughout

- Completely renovated kitchen and bathroom.

- New light fixtures and ceiling fans.

- Service area off the kitchen with laundry hook-ups.

- Appliances are included.

- Secure remote entry with assigned parking space.

- Front and Rear entrances.