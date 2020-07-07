All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1546 W 59th Pl

1546 West 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1546 West 59th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated house in the heart of LA - Property Id: 165391

This centrally located home has been fully remodeled and upgraded. This impressive single story house is a 2 bedroom and 2 gorgeous bathrooms. A welcoming front gated driveway and inviting updated landscape makes it a dream home. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, ceilings fans throughout, new sinks, laminated flooring, new vanity and fixtures in a bathroom, laundry room and many more to list. New appliances included. Must see to appreciate the beauty.

Back unit is rented.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165391
Property Id 165391

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5367132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 W 59th Pl have any available units?
1546 W 59th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 W 59th Pl have?
Some of 1546 W 59th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 W 59th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1546 W 59th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 W 59th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1546 W 59th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1546 W 59th Pl offer parking?
No, 1546 W 59th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1546 W 59th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 W 59th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 W 59th Pl have a pool?
No, 1546 W 59th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1546 W 59th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1546 W 59th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 W 59th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 W 59th Pl has units with dishwashers.

