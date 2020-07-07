1546 W 59th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated house in the heart of LA - Property Id: 165391



This centrally located home has been fully remodeled and upgraded. This impressive single story house is a 2 bedroom and 2 gorgeous bathrooms. A welcoming front gated driveway and inviting updated landscape makes it a dream home. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, ceilings fans throughout, new sinks, laminated flooring, new vanity and fixtures in a bathroom, laundry room and many more to list. New appliances included. Must see to appreciate the beauty.



Back unit is rented.

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Pets Allowed



