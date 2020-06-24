15442 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to rustic elegance. At a cup-de-sac's end, nestled away, lies a authentic Tuscan farmhouse, designed by architect Mark Appleton. Formidable gates ensure private of home, pool & spa, which overlook the ever-changing panoramic character of lush hills, a quiet ocean, and skyline. A country style kitchen, distressed floors & 19th century beams highlight Italia influence. First floor occupies a den/office, along with two additional bedrooms and of course public areas. Second floor has a media/game room while the master is separated from a three bedroom wing. A selection of schools lies within the Mulholland corridor near the 405. Home is minutes from Brentwood & Beverly Hills. It was remodeled in 1998 and 2005. Great property!