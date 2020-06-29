1544 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

Perched in the coveted "bird streets", this stunning and spacious warm architectural home represents California living at it's finest! This beautifully furnished masterpiece offers a true entertainers delight. Fully retractable glass doors create a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience. The main level boasts an open floor plan with living room, dining room and kitchen flawlessly flowing to the back patio, where you will find the pool and plenty of private entertaining space with an outdoor bbq area. The home includes four generous en-suites with private decks and city views. Experience the romantic master with a separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and walk-in closet space. Roof level deck provides phenomenal entertaining space with seating overlooking the gorgeous city and tree top views. A must see.