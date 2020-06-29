All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1544 North DOHENY Drive

1544 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1544 North Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Perched in the coveted "bird streets", this stunning and spacious warm architectural home represents California living at it's finest! This beautifully furnished masterpiece offers a true entertainers delight. Fully retractable glass doors create a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience. The main level boasts an open floor plan with living room, dining room and kitchen flawlessly flowing to the back patio, where you will find the pool and plenty of private entertaining space with an outdoor bbq area. The home includes four generous en-suites with private decks and city views. Experience the romantic master with a separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and walk-in closet space. Roof level deck provides phenomenal entertaining space with seating overlooking the gorgeous city and tree top views. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 North DOHENY Drive have any available units?
1544 North DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 North DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 1544 North DOHENY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 North DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1544 North DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 North DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1544 North DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1544 North DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1544 North DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 1544 North DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 North DOHENY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 North DOHENY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1544 North DOHENY Drive has a pool.
Does 1544 North DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1544 North DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 North DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 North DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.

