Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

1543 MARMONT Avenue

1543 Marmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Marmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Situated just above the iconic Chateau Marmont, awaits this stunning Sunset Strip Streamline Moderne style home. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with recently redone kitchen and bathrooms. Inside this iconic 1930s gem, that's been freshly painted, guests are greeted by a grand living room with double-sided fireplace and an intimate seating area with a curved wall of windows, flowing into a formal dining room which boasts treetop views. The gourmet Chef's kitchen has marble counters, a Subzero fridge, refrigerated drawers, and a new 6 burner Verona range. The master suite showcases clerestory windows, balcony, incredible walk-in closet, and spa-like bathroom with oversized soaking tub. A second upstairs suite enjoys a private bath, while a downstairs suite boasts a private bathroom with sauna, library, and private patio. Near fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 MARMONT Avenue have any available units?
1543 MARMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 MARMONT Avenue have?
Some of 1543 MARMONT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 MARMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1543 MARMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 MARMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1543 MARMONT Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 1543 MARMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1543 MARMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1543 MARMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 MARMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 MARMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1543 MARMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1543 MARMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1543 MARMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 MARMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 MARMONT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
