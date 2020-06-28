1543 MARMONT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

Situated just above the iconic Chateau Marmont, awaits this stunning Sunset Strip Streamline Moderne style home. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with recently redone kitchen and bathrooms. Inside this iconic 1930s gem, that's been freshly painted, guests are greeted by a grand living room with double-sided fireplace and an intimate seating area with a curved wall of windows, flowing into a formal dining room which boasts treetop views. The gourmet Chef's kitchen has marble counters, a Subzero fridge, refrigerated drawers, and a new 6 burner Verona range. The master suite showcases clerestory windows, balcony, incredible walk-in closet, and spa-like bathroom with oversized soaking tub. A second upstairs suite enjoys a private bath, while a downstairs suite boasts a private bathroom with sauna, library, and private patio. Near fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and more!