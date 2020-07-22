Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1541 W 60th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1541 W 60th St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:14 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1541 W 60th St
1541 West 60th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1541 West 60th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Nice 2 BD 1 BA house available for rent to someone with a City Section 8 Voucher
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1541 W 60th St have any available units?
1541 W 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1541 W 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
1541 W 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 W 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 1541 W 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1541 W 60th St offer parking?
Yes, 1541 W 60th St offers parking.
Does 1541 W 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 W 60th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 W 60th St have a pool?
No, 1541 W 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 1541 W 60th St have accessible units?
No, 1541 W 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 W 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 W 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 W 60th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 W 60th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College