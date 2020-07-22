All apartments in Los Angeles
1541 W 60th St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

1541 W 60th St

1541 West 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1541 West 60th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Nice 2 BD 1 BA house available for rent to someone with a City Section 8 Voucher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 W 60th St have any available units?
1541 W 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1541 W 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
1541 W 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 W 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 1541 W 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1541 W 60th St offer parking?
Yes, 1541 W 60th St offers parking.
Does 1541 W 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 W 60th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 W 60th St have a pool?
No, 1541 W 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 1541 W 60th St have accessible units?
No, 1541 W 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 W 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 W 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 W 60th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 W 60th St does not have units with air conditioning.
