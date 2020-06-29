All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

15367 VALLEY VISTA

15367 Valley Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15367 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Buyers are responsible for verifying the accuracy of all information and should investigate the data themselves or retain appropriate professionals. Information from sources other than the Listing Agent may have been included in the MLS data.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15367 VALLEY VISTA have any available units?
15367 VALLEY VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15367 VALLEY VISTA have?
Some of 15367 VALLEY VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15367 VALLEY VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
15367 VALLEY VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15367 VALLEY VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 15367 VALLEY VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15367 VALLEY VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 15367 VALLEY VISTA offers parking.
Does 15367 VALLEY VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15367 VALLEY VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15367 VALLEY VISTA have a pool?
Yes, 15367 VALLEY VISTA has a pool.
Does 15367 VALLEY VISTA have accessible units?
No, 15367 VALLEY VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 15367 VALLEY VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15367 VALLEY VISTA has units with dishwashers.
