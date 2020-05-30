15355 DEL GADO Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Spanish style home south of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks. Upstairs boasts two large living rooms with soaring ceilings and fireplaces; beautifully remodeled kitchen, elegant dining room and remodeled powder room (half bath). Hardwood floors throughout the entire home. All four bedrooms are downstairs. Master bedroom features a large bonus space, perfect for an office, reading nook or workout room. Huge walk-in closet with custom cabinetry, and large bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Three other generously sized bedrooms and an additional full bath located downstairs. Attached 3 gar garage with direct entry. Owner has installed garden-like fixtures to provide privacy from any freeway lights. Very close to 405 freeway. Double-paned windows provide excellent sound elimination. Please note that due to proximity to the freeway, large backyard is basically unusable. Great location for easy access to westside! Available for rent 4/15/2020.