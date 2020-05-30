All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

15355 DEL GADO Drive

15355 Del Gado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15355 Del Gado Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful Spanish style home south of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks. Upstairs boasts two large living rooms with soaring ceilings and fireplaces; beautifully remodeled kitchen, elegant dining room and remodeled powder room (half bath). Hardwood floors throughout the entire home. All four bedrooms are downstairs. Master bedroom features a large bonus space, perfect for an office, reading nook or workout room. Huge walk-in closet with custom cabinetry, and large bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Three other generously sized bedrooms and an additional full bath located downstairs. Attached 3 gar garage with direct entry. Owner has installed garden-like fixtures to provide privacy from any freeway lights. Very close to 405 freeway. Double-paned windows provide excellent sound elimination. Please note that due to proximity to the freeway, large backyard is basically unusable. Great location for easy access to westside! Available for rent 4/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15355 DEL GADO Drive have any available units?
15355 DEL GADO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15355 DEL GADO Drive have?
Some of 15355 DEL GADO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15355 DEL GADO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15355 DEL GADO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15355 DEL GADO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15355 DEL GADO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15355 DEL GADO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15355 DEL GADO Drive offers parking.
Does 15355 DEL GADO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15355 DEL GADO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15355 DEL GADO Drive have a pool?
No, 15355 DEL GADO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15355 DEL GADO Drive have accessible units?
No, 15355 DEL GADO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15355 DEL GADO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15355 DEL GADO Drive has units with dishwashers.

