1535 Curran St
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

1535 Curran St

1535 Curran Street · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Curran Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
1535 Curran St Available 04/01/19 Storybook Craftsman w/Views, Various Outdoor Areas, & Creative Space in Echo Park HiIls - Nestled at the very top of a secluded cul-de-sac in the Echo Park Hills, accessible only by one of the historic East Side staircases is this beautiful, 1912 storybook craftsman home safely secured behind a tall wooden gate, and hidden behind thick foliage. From raised garden beds, to multiple outdoor spaces, to 360 views of the Elysian and Echo Park Hills and the snow-capped mountains, to the detached creative space this home has it all and that's only the exterior. Inside, features like original wood floors, original built-ins, coffered and coved ceilings, and beautiful moldings have been lovingly cared for, while modern updates and amenities have been added throughout. Stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen/bar, and modern backsplash and Corian countertops complete the kitchen which leads, through an encased opening, into the open dining and living room with many windows to appreciate the views and let in an abundance of natural light. Also on the first level are two spacious bedrooms and the updated, spa-like bathroom. Upstairs you'll find the third, loft-style bedroom with a lovely window looking out over the front garden, outdoor seating area and vegetable beds. This lovely home is like nothing else on the market and is everything your East Side dreams are made of.

(RLNE4756441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Curran St have any available units?
1535 Curran St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Curran St have?
Some of 1535 Curran St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Curran St currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Curran St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Curran St pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Curran St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1535 Curran St offer parking?
No, 1535 Curran St does not offer parking.
Does 1535 Curran St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Curran St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Curran St have a pool?
No, 1535 Curran St does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Curran St have accessible units?
No, 1535 Curran St does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Curran St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 Curran St does not have units with dishwashers.
