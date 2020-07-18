1531 MARMONT Avenue

Amenities

This is it! An 'A-List' residential lease offering, situated just below the famed Chateau Marmont Hotel and north of Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills. Architecturally designed in Country French styling, this celebrity-centric home offers magnificent city views and star-gazing nights, from the Master suite, secondary bedroom, and the front deck. This stylish residence is the chic container for three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen, all gracefully updated for the modern day lifestyle. Dark and warm hardwood floors throughout is the featured foundation for the creation of gorgeous interior spaces. Stairs in the backyard lead up to a platform at the top of the property with more stunning views of this great city. A lovely outdoor patio for entertaining, with a built-in fireplace and a beautiful invitation to create a lush urban style floral or vegetable garden. A dream come true, living amongst and in the historic elegance that exists within this part of Los Angeles